NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Blue Jackets, Wild, Rangers, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, Kraken, Lightning, Leafs, and the Canucks

Jourdon LaBarber: The Buffalo Sabres held forward Tage Thompson and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out of last night’s game.

Coach Lindy Ruff: “Both guys are doing good but will not play.”

Colorado Avalanche: Forwards Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin have been activated from the IR.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson dropped the no-contact jersey and was in a regular jersey yesterday.

Aaron Portzline: Johnson didn’t take part in the battle drills at the end of practice, but a positive sign that he was more involved yesterday.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek both left in the first period with lower-body injuries. The Wild didn’t have an update after the game.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil didn’t return for the third period because of an upper-body injury. He collided with teammate K’Andre Miller late in the second period.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Sean Couturier and goaltender Samuel Ersson missed last night’s game and are both day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

Dan Rosen: San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm didn’t return for the third period due to an upper-body injury.

Heather Engel: St. Louis Blues defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph left last night’s game with a lower-body injury in the second period.

Darren Brown: Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle left in the second period with a lower-body injury. He got tangled with Connor Murphy and slammed into the boards.

Coach Dan Bylsma said he was being evaluated after the game and hope to know a little more today.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point wasn’t ready to go last night. Coach Jon Cooper didn’t know how long Point would be out. When asked if it’s day-to-day, Cooper said to ask him tomorrow.

Ken Wiebe: Point didn’t skate with the main group. He’s been out since November 3rd with a suspected groin injury.

TSN: Chris Johnston said there is not date on when Auston Matthews comes back, but they only play 3 games in their next days. Johnston adds: “It remains a day-by-day situation for Matthews, but there is some optimism here. Not only is his recovery progressing in a positive direction, but there is a feeling when he does return that he will be completely over this issue.”

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua returned to the lineup last night. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the offseason and had surgery in September.

“It’s been a long time coming, and yeah, it’ll be fun,” Joshua said prior to the game. “It’s just nice to be back in the room with the guys and get back to work.”

