NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins Not an Easy Fix

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked if the Lars Eller trade to Washington was a sign of things to come with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Scott Laughlin: “Lars Ellen gets traded to Washington. What do you make of the Pittsburgh situation? Because, you know, I tweetd out in watching that game the other night, when they’re down on Hall of Fame induction night, they’re down 6-0 to Dallas in their own barn after 20 minutes of play. I tweeted out like these are the types of performances that get coaches fired, and that certainly hasn’t happened up until this point.

Kyle Dubas decides to make a trade yesterday(Tuesday) to send Eller back to Washington anyhow. And what do you make of that situation, where it’s at right now? What could happen? How to rectify it? Can it be rectified? Can it be salvaged? In Pittsburgh? What do you think about the Penguins?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I don’t think it’s an easy fix. That’s number one. Trade-wise, I would expect to see a lot more of that kind of trade. I think they’ve got (Marcus) Pettersson. I think he’ll be an interesting target for a few teams. I had a couple of guys tell me to watch Logan O’Connor. He’s not a guy who makes a ton of money, and he fits. Like he can play in a few different places. And I think that that’s a player that will have some interest, for sure.

Not surprised that Eller went. I think those are the moves. I think you’re going to see, the big guys. I don’t think (Sidney) Crosby’s going anywhere. I really believe that if he wanted to go somewhere. He wouldn’t have extended. I don’t think Malkin’s going anywhere, unless for whatever reason he says he wants to go, but I don’t see that right now.

You know Letang? I’ve had a few conversations over the last little while about Letang. The really challenging thing about him is, even if he wanted to leave guys, the injuries and the contract.

I just think there are some questions about how much his contract is actually insured and that I think that would be a challenge for people but the one guy, I think, is interesting, and again, he’s got a lot of say on it take a look at Karlsson’s contract structure.

After this year, the cash actually drops. And I know Karlsson’s taking a lot of heat. He hasn’t played well this year, and I saw where Johan Garpenlöv was one of the top executives in Sweden, took a run at his play the other day. But like Karlsson’s, cash does drop under the cap, especially after his bonus is paid July 1st.

So I do think that that is a conversation that could happen, if Karlsson wants it to happen. When it comes to Mike Sullivan he got a big extension that was ownership driven. You would have to convince me that ownership has soured on him. That’s what you would have to do.”

