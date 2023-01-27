NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, Penguins and Blues

Arizona Coyotes PR: Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s game and was held out of last night’s game.

Jourdon LaBarber: Sabres coach Don Granato said that if there had been more time in the game, forward Dylan Cozens might have been able to return.

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Max Pacioretty will be out for eight to nine months for his second Achilles procedure and he’s headed to Finland.

“He went to Turku, Finland, to seek out one of the top surgeons for the Achilles injury in the world. Everyone from soccer stars like David Beckham, to elite marathoners, to presidents have been treated at the sports hospital in Turku like Pacioretty was this week.

We’ll see how his development recovers but he is due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. If he can hit that timeline, he should be getting healthy again at least in time for summer and the beginning of next year.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Evan Rawal: “The Avalanche are 15-3-2 with Nichushkin in the lineup, including 9 straight wins. Without him, they are 11-14-1.”

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto was on the ice yesterday but he’s not eligible to come off the LTIR until February 12th. He’ll miss their next four games.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Anthony Duclair practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Joel Edmundson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Alexandre Carrier will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger left Wednesday’s practice early but was able to play last night.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo has been activated from the IR.