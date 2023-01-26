NHL Rumors: Scouting DAL-CAR, Tyler Motte, and Jonathan Toews

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Scouting the Stars and the Hurricanes

Saad Yousuf: Scouts listed to attend last night’s game between the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes included the Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and the Anaheim Ducks.

Tyler Motte is the type of player the Lightning like to add

Shawn Simpson: Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Motte is the type of player that the Tampa Bay Lightning look to add at the trade deadline. He’s a bottom-six forward at a low cap hit and wouldn’t cost more than a third-round pick.

Things haven’t taken shape yet for Jonathan Toews

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is still not sure if he wants to waive his no-trade clause or does he want to remain with the Blackhawks.

“Sometimes you get antsy, and you want answers, and you want things to be clear, and you want certainty in life,” Toews told the Sun-Times on Thursday, softly and carefully. “I guess it’s not the case I’m in right now.”

Toews and Patrick Kane, and agent Pat Brisson, will be meeting with Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson soon to discuss scenarios.

If Toews becomes available, teams looking for forward help that might be interest could include the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets.

“Things haven’t really taken shape yet,” he said. “It’s definitely a unique position that I haven’t been in before. I have nothing but good memories and gratitude for everything that has happened in Chicago and my career here and what this organization has meant to my family and myself. We’ll see, one way or another.”

