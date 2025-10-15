NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Oilers, Senators, Flyers, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Mammoth, Canucks and Capitals

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Zach Benson could be in the lineup tonight.

Forward Jordan Greenway and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen need a few more practices before they’re game-ready.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring hasn’t started skating yet, but is getting closer.

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that Josh Norris’ injury will keep him out well into November. Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts that he could be out close to eight weeks. Ruff doesn’t believe Norris will need surgery. He is getting a second opinion, and the injury is not related to anything in the past. He’s dealt with shoulder injuries and missed time last year with an oblique injury.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson missed Monday’s game but could be ready for tonight’s game.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau was on the ice for their optional skate yesterday. It was his first time skating with the team since the injury he suffered in the preseason.

CHGO Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks forward Landon Slaggert was on the ice for practice yesterday.

Mario Tirabassi: Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said that Slaggert won’t play tonight, but he should be available for Friday.

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers hope to have defenseman Jake Walman back in the lineup on Thursday. They hope to have forward Mattias Janmark and defenseman Alec Regula back in the lineup this weekend.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will miss a “significant amount of time,” and is out for at least four weeks.

Bruce Garrioch: Coach Travis Green said that surgery hasn’t been ruled out for Tkachuk.

Here’s the play that resulted in Brady Tkachuk’s hand injury. The #Sens captain is expected to miss more than four weeks and may require surgery. An absolutely devastating blow for this team. Sending good vibes towards Brady for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Upbs0ezJoF — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) October 14, 2025

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Senators forward Drake Batherson said that he’ll be in the lineup against the Sabres on Wednesday.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York practiced in a contact jersey. It’s not for sure that he’ll be in the lineup on Thursday, but things are pointing in that direction.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Alexey Toropchenko are day-to-day and won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Harvey Valentine: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Max Crozier left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Coach Jon Cooper said that he’ll miss at least their next game on Friday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz will miss his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong yesterday on injured defenseman Sean Durzi: “I think Durzi is going to be back quicker than people think. He’s getting his shoulder look at today, so hopefully some good news & he’s back sooner rather than later.”

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote said that defenseman P.O. Joseph and forward Teddy Blueger will travel with the team.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Sammi Silber: Dubois left Sunday’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

