NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

Would have to think the Buffalo Sabres want to keep Alex Tuch, who wants to stay

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston on Buffalo Sabres pending UFA forward Alex Tuch.

“You know, as for Tuch, you know, Buffalo is a, Buffalo is its own special case, as you know. But you know, he is a Western New York guy. You know, has expressed a pretty strong desire to stay there. And, yeah, I mean, I think he’s going to do that.

But the Sabres, I don’t know what you want to say with the Sabres, it’s a tough situation. But I have to think that they’re going to be of a mind to keep good players rather than, than letting one walk away.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Do not overreact to 2 games episode, on the Edmonton Oilers, their glut of players and Jack Roslovic.

“They got a lot of players. It’s going to be really interesting how this all works. They’ve got a lot of bodies there. Roslovic is going to play this week. We’ll see, does he go right on to the first line with (Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl, and do they move (Trent) Frederic somewhere else? Like, suddenly they’ve got a lot of options, and they’re gonna have to figure out how this all happens.

You know, Roslovic has a pretty interesting contract. On November 1st, which is about the time Hyman comes back. I think it becomes a four-team trade list, right? So it’s almost like this is, and they sound pretty excited about him, I think they want to keep him. The guy had 20 goals last year, five-on-five. But it’s almost like it’s a trial to see if everybody’s happy here. And I assume that the teams on that list are the teams that were also looking at him.

But you know, they got a lot of guys to figure out. It’s going to be interesting to see. Edmonton plays every other day for a few days. Does (Calvin) Pickard keep the net? When do they go back to (Stuart) Skinner? That’s going to be one of the interesting stories here.”

