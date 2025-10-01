NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Wild, Rangers, Flyers, Lightning, Golden Knights, Jets, and More

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power is day-to-day with a minor strain. Forward Jiri Kulich was back on the ice, and defenseman Bowen Byram skated on the side. Forward Jordan Greenway is progressing and back skating.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres forward Noah Ostlund has been skating, is getting therapy, and is out week-to-week.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi was on the ice before practice and was wearing a tinted visor.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Scott Powers : Vlasic is day-to-day but likely done for the preseason. They are hopeful for the season opener.

Scott Powers: Vlasic's injury was caused by a skate cut.

NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ronnie Attard left last night’s game in the third period after a collision.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko is a little “banged up,” according to coach Dean Evason, and it’s nothing to be concerned about.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Mats Zuccarello is out for seven to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forwards Sam Carrick and J.T. Miller didn’t practice yesterday due to lower-body injuries. Carrick did skate on his own.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Karsen Corwart skated in a no-contact jersey and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Flyers forward Lane Pederson skated in a no-contact jersey and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy practiced yesterday.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Pavel Dorofeyev and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon are progressing but won’t be in the lineup tonight. Cassidy isn’t sure if they’ll be ready for Wednesday or Friday.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin practiced for the second consecutive day in a regular jersey. Coach Spencer Carbery said that he is hopeful that Ovechkin can play on Thursday, but wouldn’t commit to it.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was at practice yesterday, after leaving Monday’s practice early.

NHL.com: Jets forward Jonathan Toews left in the second period of last night’s preseason game. Coach Scott Arniel said that he tweaked something, and with today off, he’ll be looked at on Thursday.