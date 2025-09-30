NHL News: The Minnesota Wild Extend Kirill Kaprizov for Eight Years in a Record Setting Deal

The Minnesota Wild and Kirill Karprizov signed the biggest contract in NHL history this morning. The Wild and Kaprizov agreed on an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million, a $17 million cap hit.

The 28-year-old has 185 goals and 201 assists in 319 NHL games. Kaprizov has 62 power play goals and 27 game winning goals.

Richest by Total Dollars

Kirill Kaprizov 2026-2034 – $136m

Alex Ovechkin 2008-2021 – $124m

Leon Draisaitl 2025-2033 – $112m

Shea Weber 2012-2026 – $110m

Sidney Crosby 2013-2025 – $104.4m

Nathan MacKinnon 2023-2031 – $100.8m

Connor McDavid 2018-2026 – $100m — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 30, 2025

Michael Russo: Though it’s not officially approved by the league yet, there is a full no-movement clause throughout. There is a $1 million salary each year, and the rest is to be paid out in bonuses.

2026-27: $1 million salary, and a $18.1 million signing bonus on July 1st

2027-28: $1 million salary, and a $18.1 million signing bonus on July 1st

2028-29: $1 million salary, and a $18.1 million signing bonus on July 1st

2029-30: $1 million salary, and a $18.1 million signing bonus on July 1st

2030-31: $1 million salary, and a $16 million signing bonus on July 1st

2031-32: $1 million salary, and a $14.2 million signing bonus on July 1st

2032-33: $1 million salary, and a $12.7 million signing bonus on July 1st

2033-34: $1 million salary, and a $12.7 million signing bonus on July 1st

A few thoughts from the media

Jimmy Murphy: “To those bashing the new Kaprizov contract as too expensive or overpriced, get used to it. Do you not try to make the most you can in your job field? This is the new NHL market. Don’t blame the player/team, blame the market.”

Corey Masisak: “Year 1 of the current Nathan MacKinnon contract (2023-24): 15.089% of the salary cap ceiling. Year 2 of the current Kirill Kaprizov contract (2027-28): 14.977% of the salary cap ceiling. The economic landscape of the NHL is about to change, by … potentially not a little.”

Josh Yohe: “He’s a hell of a player. And that’s a franchise that had been deprived of top tier talent for a long time. So, I get it. But that’s…a lot.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Will be interesting now to see how Kaprizov extension impacts negotiations with other stars entering final season of their contracts, Eichel, Connor, Kempe, Tuch, Necas… everyone trying to figure out new NHL salary cap landscape. I didn’t mention 97 because that’s a unicorn.”

Michael Russo: “Minnesota absolutely had to get this done, as there’s no replacing Kaprizov. All of the team’s long-term plans revolve around him. Locking him in a year ahead of free agency eliminates potential angst, stress and distraction going into the season. It also gives Guerin some financial clarity on what his cap situation will look like in the coming years, knowing he’s going to have to build around this cap hit as the ceiling rises.”

GOOD MORNING WILD FANS 97 IS HERE TO STAY 8 X 17M ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/j5v7oT58c7 — Bardown Beauties Podcast (@BardownBeautPod) September 30, 2025

Viz on Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov, signed 8x$17M by MIN, is a superstar winger who’s both an elite playmaker and a perennial 50-goal threat. Unreal hands and creativity and underrated commitment in his own end, especially getting pucks back in the d-zone and starting the rush. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/totmaQVydN — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 30, 2025