NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Flames, Wild, Preds, Flyers, Penguins, Leafs, and Jets

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Zach Benson is a possibility for Sunday. He was close to returning last night, but they wanted to give him a couple of extra days.

NHL Rosters: Sabres forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup last night.

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Jalen Chatfield was activated from the IR.

Calgary Flames: Forward Sam Honzek had surgery and will be out for six months.

NHL: Honzek surgery was to repair an upper-body injury. Coach Ryan Huska: “It was leaning in that direction. The player has to make decisions along with our medical team as to what’s the best route for a player to go, and I think with a young guy, you want to make sure you’re doing things the right way.”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian was activated from the IR.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Nico Sturm was activated from the IR

Wes Crosby: Wild forward Vinnie Hinostroza left last night’s game in the second period after taking a hit from Ryan Graves. Coach Jon Hynes said he’s likely going back to Minnesota for evaluation.

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Kings, Wild, Habs, Preds, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks, and More

Stu Cowen: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans didn’t practice yesterday. They said it was for maintenance. He left Thursday’s game after taking a Tom Wilson hit. An update could come this morning.

NHL: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi could return tonight. He’s been out since October 23rd with an upper-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forwards Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster didn’t practice yesterday.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany practiced in a regular jersey yesterday. He’s progressing from a suspected right foot injury.

Forward Filip Hallander was allowed to take some contact. He’s recovering from a blood clot.

Nick Barden: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies were on the ice before practice and stayed on. It was the fourth consecutive day that Matthews was on the ice.

NHL: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that Matthew is “doubtful” for tonight. Knies won’t be in the lineup.

TSN: Maple Leafs forward Nicolas Roy has returned to the ice, but there is no timetable for his return.

NHL Rumors: What is the Direction for the Calgary Flames?

Darren Dreger: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will have a minor Arthroscopic knee procedure and will be out for four to six weeks.

Darrin Bauming of NHL.com: Hellebuyck’s surgery will be today. Jets coach Scott Arniel:

“Obviously, he’s, what is it, 10 years, he’s been pretty healthy. And this has kind of been nagging on him here since training camp. It’s something we’ve kind of known about, he was trying to play through it, would be good days, bad days, just something that, timing’s right, get it done now.

“A lot of schedule ahead of us, so that was really just the thinking. Sat down, talked to him, obviously the medical staff, everybody, agent. This was the time to do it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.