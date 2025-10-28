NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Leafs, Capitals, and More

Rachel Lenzi: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jacob Bryson should return this week. Bryson could be cleared to play on Tuesday, and Greenway is a possibility for Thursday.

Matthew Fairburn: Sabres coach Ruff expects defenseman Michael Kesselring to be in the lineup tonight if everything goes well at their morning skate.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman K’Andre Miller could return to the lineup soon, but defenseman Jaccob Slavin could be out for a while.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body) could return tonight. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body) will return to the lineup “very, very soon,” according to Brind’Amour.

Forwards William Carrier (lower-body) and Eric Robinson (upper-body) don’t require surgery but are expected to be out for “a long time.”

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane isn’t travelling with the team, but they hope that he’s able to join them at some point.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Jonah Gadjovich will be out for about a week. He took an elbow at the end of their last game.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Max Shabanov (upper-body) didn’t skate yesterday.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere said that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is four to six weeks away from returning. He’s progressing and they hope he’ll start practicing soon.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Briere on defenseman Oliver Bonk: “We didn’t know how serious it was at first. We kept him out of rookie camp, it lingered. Kept him out of main camp thinking it would get better, & it’s just been a slow process. It’s going well now, we’re just hoping there’s no setbacks. We’re trying to give him the time & proper space between skates, for him to feel good enough to come back & play. It’s a little tougher on a timeline w/him. We’re kind of waiting on the progression & making sure there’s no setback on him.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes is progressing, and it appears that he has been cleared for contact.

Sound of Hockey: Seattle Kraken coach Lane Lambert said that they are in a holding pattern with forward Jared McCann and implied that they may know more in the next couple of days. Forward Kaapo Kakko is getting closer to returning.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forwards Robert Thomas (upper-body) and Jake Neighbours (lower-body) missed last night’s game and are both day-to-day.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is a “maybe” for tonight, due to his lower-body injury.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok (lower-body) is doubtful. On Saturday, he took a shot off the foot.

Jonas Siegel: Nylander wasn’t a full participant in all the drills at yesterday’s practice, but he did work with the first power-play unit.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Joseph Woll: “It’s great to have him back. The plan is just to get him up and going. He skated some when he was on his leave, but this is just getting back in the team setting. The plan is really to watch and adjust on a daily basis.”

Washington Capitals: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin has been placed on the IR with a lower-body injury. He’ll miss this third game tonight. He’s eligible to come off the IR for Friday’s game if he’s ready.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Dylan Strome is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is not travelling with the team to Dallas.

