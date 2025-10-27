NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Aren’t Afraid to Take a Big Swing Again

It may take some time, but the Carolina Hurricanes aren’t afraid to take another big swing

Daily Faceoff: (youtube) David Pagnotta was asked about the Carolina Hurricanes and what they could be looking to do. They aren’t afraid to make a big trade. Nothing is imminent, but down the road, they could be looking to make a big move.

Irfaan Gaffar: “With the Carolina Hurricanes, you know, an interesting team off to a good start. You know, they’re, they’re a team that always wants to be in the mix and kind of get over the hump. What do you think? Or has there been any chatter on the Carolina Hurricanes and, and, and adding here?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, you know what? They’re a team that, we know, the last couple of years, they’re not afraid to take a big swing. And great start to the season so far, obviously, for them. They’re still not afraid to take those big swings.

They tried the (Jake) Guentzel thing last, two years ago. They tried Rantanen last year, and then ended up flipping them for a good package in return. They go swinging this summer, they bring in Nick Ehlers.

This is a team that’s that’s pretty pumped for this, this coming season. I talked to Sebastian Aho during the European media tour, and he was just he was super pumped coming into the season about the team’s chances and the fact that they went out again, and basically at that time, picked up the biggest fish that was available in Ehlers.

My understanding is Eric Tulsky is not afraid to do it again. He’s not afraid to go out there and look again. I don’t think anything is close. Like I’m not anticipating anything happening anytime soon, but I do expect the Hurricanes to go out again this season, and at the very least be engaged in those types of conversations for any of the big fish that may become available later on in the season.

Whether there’s, it’s a guy on an expiring deal again, or if it’s, if it’s somebody else with term. They’re right there. They feel they’re right there. And if there’s another opportunity for them to pick somebody up, push them over the hump, I think Tulsky has, has every, every backing from up top to do whatever he needs to do to pull that off.

Colby Cohen: “Yeah, I think the Metro Division is, is one that is always interesting. And I think one of the places we always look as in goal when it comes to the Carolina Hurricanes, and do they finally, kind of have that answer.

