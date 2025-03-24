NHL Injuries: Sabres, Red Wings, Panthers, Kings, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Darrin Bauming: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway left in the first period after blocking a shot in the foot.

Coach Lindy Ruff: “I have no idea, probably our docs will look at him . I’m hoping not bad.”

Paul Delos Santos: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson is out “long term” with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Todd McLellan: “‘Gus’ is going to be long-term. What does that mean? I don’t know. But he won’t play probably until the end of the regular season.”

Forward Elmer Soderblom is traveling with the team and is listed as day-t0-day. He didn’t play on Saturday but they’re hopeful he’ll be able to play either tonight or tomorrow.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett missed two shifts in the third period after blocking a shot, came back but didn’t play in the overtime.

Coach Paul Maurice said after the game that he’s fine: “He’s going to be fine … Sam’s on the bike now, so he is 100 percent.”

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury according to coach Jim Hiller

Mike Morreale: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko practiced again yesterday afternoon.

Elliotte Friedman : Demko could start in New Jersey tonight. Coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Kevin Lankinen wasn’t feeling great during their game with the NY Rangers on Saturday. Demko’s last game was February 8th.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl was evaluated after last night’s game and will be re-evaluated this morning.

Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on Hertl, just saying that he was sore when he came off the ice.

