NHL Opinion

2026 NHL All-Star Game Needs To Be North America vs. The World

Jim Biringer
6 Min Read
The 2026 NHL All-Star Game will be revamped but since it is a sendoff for the Olympics why not make it North America vs. The World.
Feb 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team Matthews celebrity captain Justin Bieber looks on from the bench during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The NHL has a little dilemma on its hands. With the announcement already made, the NHL and NHLPA are looking to make the 2026 version of the All-Star Game more compelling than it has been in years past. The reason for that is the success of the Four Nations Faceoff. 

We know the game will be held at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, next year before the NHLers return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. While NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman did not say he would cancel the event outright, but the league is looking at all options as they want to give the venue an event. They don’t want to have the same old event. So what can they do?

NHL Rumors: Decentralized NHL Draft Could Be One and Done

For starters, the NHL will never be able to replicate what they had at the Four Nations. The political climate is not the same. And take that out of the equation. The players went all out from the drop of the puck. They were excited to have best-on-best International Hockey back. It had been 10 years for some players. Some players had yet to experience it.

Four Nations Face-off Has Grown Hockey in America

Not to mention, the Four Nations Faceoff was not a replacement for the NHL All-Star Game. We all see the NHL raised the bar that weekend, considering how bad the NBA All-Star Game was. But we all knew it was a reintroduction to International best-on-best Hockey.

There are a lot of suggestions being thrown out there, including some from ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

These aren’t bad ideas, especially the Future Stars Game. The NHL hasn’t had a Young Stars Game at the event in a long time, and that was always fun. But since this is a sendoff for the players going to the Olympics, why not bring back North America vs. the World?

Again, all options are on the table. With the 2026 NHL All-Star Game seen as a farewell to the NHLers as they head to the Olympics, the question then becomes what happens after next year. Does the NHL just abandon it? They really can’t since it is for sponsors, but you know the players would like to have some time away.

World Cup of Hockey Needs To Be Best-on-Best

However,  with the World Cup of Hockey coming back and Best on Best Hockey every two years, the NHL All-Star Game could be a thing of the past.

They can’t go back to the way it was. That was boring and uninteresting hockey, but the NHL can’t recreate the magic they had from Four Nations, either. It is a difficult decision. However, North America vs The World for the 2026 NHL All-Star Game is a good idea, along with the others proposed.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency