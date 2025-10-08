NHL Injuries: Sabres, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Blues, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Jets

Mike Harrington: The Buffalo Sabres are “cautiously optimistic,” according to coach Lindy Ruff, that defenseman Owen Power could be ready for Thursday. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is progressing.

Mike Harrington: Power is on the IR, but it’s retroactive to last week, and he’s eligible to come off the IR before their game.

Bruce LeVine: The Dallas Stars put forward Jamie Benn on the LTIR.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zach Hyman was placed on the LTIR.

Michael Russo: Indications are that Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm’s situation isn’t good, and maybe there will be an update today.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Nick Bjugstad missed yesterday’s practice with an illness. They are hopeful he can practice today.

Matthew DeFranks: Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that forward Oskar Sundqvist is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Lou Korac: Milan Lucic will rehab a lower-body injury with the St. Louis Blues. They’ll extend a PTO every 10 days until they decide whether or not to give him a contract.

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have much of an update on forward Scott Laughton. He’s listed as day-to-day and they did suggest they should know more in a week or so.

David Alter: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that things are progressing with goaltender Joseph Woll, but didn’t give any other update. There is no timeframe on when he could return.

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks put defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph on the IR retroactive to September 30th.

Elliotte Friedman: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is officially out for the season and playoffs. The NHL, NHLPA, and Pietrangelo approved it.

Ryan the Hockey Guy: Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev is expected to play tonight, but will be a game-time decision.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (upper-body) practiced in a regular jersey. Defenseman Dylan McIlrath (lower-body) skated before practice in a no-contact jersey.

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets put forward Jonathan Toews on the IR retroactively, and coach Scott Arniel said they are hopeful that Toews will be ready for their season opener on Thursday.

