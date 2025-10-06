NHL Rumors: The LA Kings and Adrian Kempe Don’t Appear to be Close to a Deal

The Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe don’t appear to be close on a contract extension

Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta on Daily Faceoff Live, talking about Kirill Kaprizov’s contract extension, raising the bar for wingers that are looking to sign contract extensions. Things don’t appear to be close between the Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe, and both sides are okay with that. Kempe could now be in the $11 million.

“Kaprizov’s deal is going to affect the winger market more, more than anything. And, an emphasis, it’s going to place emphasis, to a certain extent, on a guy like (Jack) Eichel, because of the top-tier talent that some of these guys are, but it’s going to have more of an effect on Kempe, on (Alex Tuch), on Kyle Connor and so on.

So the numbers that you started out in the offseason, once you were able to start negotiating, you know, a $10 million ask two, three months ago is probably 11 plus now, for some guys.

I know that in Kempe’s case, I know the Kings and Kempe’s agent, JP Barry, spoke the other day. They kind of went back at things to have a conversation, but nothing is close.

It sounds like this one, barring a significant kind of turn from (GM) Kenny Holland and the Kings right now, looks like he may start the regular season without an extension, but he’s okay with it. Sounds like both sides are okay with that as well. They want to get a deal done, but it sounds like this one’s going to take a little bit of time as of .

So I don’t think, again, no panic on any side. But this is a player that’s probably going to be hovering around $11 million per year on an AAV if he’s going the full term, for a full eight year.

