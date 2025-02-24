NHL Injury: Matthew Tkachuk’s Injury Has His Season in Limbo?

Is Matthew Tkachuk’s season in jeopardy?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines says there is concern about Matthew Tkachuk’s injury.

“So with the Tkachuk brothers, if you’re watching Ottawa tonight, you know that Brady is not playing. This is the play that everybody was kind of looking at. He also was battling that flu bug that’s going around. He’s not playing tonight, but the senators don’t appear concerned about it at all. The word is day-to-day, and he could play in the next game Wednesday.

There is more concern about Matthew, and he was originally injured in the game last Saturday in Montreal. He tried to play the Final. Couldn’t get all the way through it. I think they’re going through the process right now. And everybody is saying, ‘Look, just let it play out and let’s see what the doctors tell us.’ But there is more concern about Matthew.”

Renaud Lavoie is suggesting there’s some concern that Mathew Tkachuk’s season might be over. He did not confirm it, just said “we’re waiting for important medical results, we’re hearing his year might be over, we don’t want it to be, but there’s some concern.” https://t.co/sX0EOAVrV5 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025

NHLRumors.com note: The Florida Panthers have yet to provide an update on Matthew Tkachuk’s status. Hopefully, one will be provided early this week.

