NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets are Looking for Depth

Will the Winnipeg Jets look for depth at center and the blue line?

TSN: John Lu on what the Winnipeg Jets could be looking to do ahead of the trade deadline. Will they look to add a center and/or some depth on the blue line?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The Winnipeg Jets return to action, riding an eight-game winning streak fashioned in the absence of their captain. And now that Adam Lowry is set to return to the lineup, the league’s top team has its full complement of centerman with Lowry as a possibility of being their internal solution at 2C, as an alternative to their de facto number two center, Vladislav Namestnikov.

Now, in that scenario, two weeks from now at the trade deadline, that would mean this is how the Jets will look like up the middle. And that would be contrary with what Kevin Cheveldayoff has done in previous years, loading up at 2c. Like at previous trade deadline days, acquiring Paul Stastny and Kevin Hayes and last year getting the jump and picking up Sean Monahan one month early.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets Will be Looking for Even More Depth

So maybe there’s no help coming from outside sources at 2c this year, but there is the possibility that Cheveldayoff will shore up his blue line and add a veteran defenseman like he did last year in Colin Miller.

Regardless, because the Jets have been at or near the top of the standings, all season long, any potential moves would be geared toward finding fit, as opposed to making a splashy transaction that might mess with the chemistry of the NHL’s highest-scoring offense and stingiest defense.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.