NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Lightning and Capitals

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi and goaltender Philipp Grubauer should both be back at practice on Thursday. They’ve been on the COVID protocol list.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left last night’s game after suffering a lower-body injury.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that he expects Jesse Puljujarvi to be ready today. They have held him out for a few days for precautionary reasons.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith missed yesterday’s game as he is not progressing as fast as they had originally hoped.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He missed his third consecutive game yesterday.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart‘s recovery is taking longer than they had originally expected. They have had four different doctors look at his MRI results and all have said that it is a minor sprain. They are being cautious with him as he is still feeling some discomfort.

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is out seven to 10 days with an MCL sprain. Gostisbehere was injured on Friday.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Steven Stamkos is progressing on schedule but won’t be on the ice during their initial seven to 10 day plan. is day nine. The playoffs are three weeks so they have plenty of time to get him ready.

Forward Nikita Kucherov is right on track. He hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.

Joe Smith: Cooper said that with the buffer time between the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs, Stamkos and Kucherov would be ready to go.

NHL: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin may not be ready to return on Tuesday.