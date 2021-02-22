NHL News: New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, and St. Louis Blues

Artemi Panarin takes a leave of absence from the Rangers

Larry Brooks: “Panarin is taking a leave of absence from NYR in aftermath of political hit piece against him from Russia alleging that he beat up an 18-year-old girl in Russia in 2011.”

: “Shouldn’t be in that but the Vityaz players who were with Artemi Panarin in Riga that night say the reports are absolutely false” Update Larry Brooks: Panarin’s agent Paul Theofanous: “I unequivocally, categorically deny all of these false allegations coming out of Russia about Artemi. This is false.”

Larry Brooks: “Retribution was feared after Panarin’s Instagram post on 1/21 in support of opposition leader Alexi Navalny with caption “Freedom for Navalny.” Panarin, who has family in Russia, has been outspoken against Putin.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “They’re not saying much else for now, but clearly eyebrows are raised at these allegations coming after Panarin’s been outspoken against Putin and he’s concern about the well being of his family in Russia.”

David Pagnotta: The alleged incident was to have happened while Panarin was playing for Chekhov Vityaz of the KHL, and in Latvia.

New York Rangers: Statement from the Rangers on Artemi Panarin.

“Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations.

Nielsen clears waivers

Pierre LeBrun: Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen cleared waivers

Fans in the stands coming for Devils

Mike Morreale: The New Jersey Devils are targeting March 1st against the New York Islanders as having fans in the stands. They are looking at 10 percent capacity for the Prudential Center.

Blais has a false positive test

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on Sammy Blais‘ COVID test: “False positive. We’re fortunate there. We escaped one, which is good. We need the bodies right now, too.”