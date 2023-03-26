NHL News and Injuries: Blackhawks, Krygier, Thrun, Ford, CHL PPG, Burke, Chychrun, Kulikov and O’Reilly

The Blackhawks sign Paul Ludwinski

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Paul Ludwinski to a three-year entry-level contract that carries a $931,667 salary cap hit.

The Kings sign Cole Krygier

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2018 seventh-round pick, defenseman Cole Krygier to a two-year contract that carries an $837,500 salary cap hit and AAV.

$775,000 salary, $62,500 signing bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

The Sharks sign Henry Thrun

TSN: The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year entry-level contract. He was acquired by the Sharks from the Ducks at the trade deadline for a 2024 third-round pick.

Puck Pedia: Thrun’s contract will kick in this year. He’ll have a $912,500 salary cap hit and a $1.03 million.

2022-23: $807,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and a $25,000 GP bonuses

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $212,500 in “A” Perf Bonuses

The Jets sign Parker Ford

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Parker Ford to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal will kick in next season at $925,000 AAV. He’ll sign an ATO with Manitoba of the AHL.

CHL points-per-game players under 18

Sportsnet Stats: The highest points-per-game for CHL players who are under 18 in the past 20 seasons.

Sidney Crosby (Rimouski 2004-05) 2.71

Connor McDavid (Erie 2014-15) 2.55

Connor Bedard (Regina 2022-23) 2.51

Bedard had 153 points in 57 games.

Brian Burke on Pride Nights

“It’s about saying this community is valuable and important and we want to honour them.” Brian Burke joined Ron MacLean to discuss Pride Nights across the NHL and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/fFo3kiG4XM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2023

NHL Injuries

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun will miss a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ridly Greig has a sternum injury and is out for the remainder of the year.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had a walking boot on his left foot yesterday. He’s on the LTIR and not eligible to come off until April 6th.

David Alter of The Hockey News: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly was on the ice yesterday ahead of the teams optional skate.

“Yesterday was his first time really handing and shooting pucks and today again he’s taking another step out here,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of O’Reilly. “Certainly, he’s making his way back.”

O’Reilly’s been out since March 4th with a broken finger