NHL News and Injuries: Blue Jackets, Avs, Canucks, Ducks, Penguins, and Golden Knights

The Columbus Blue Jackets claim Dante Fabbro off waivers

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets claimed defenseman Dante Fabbro off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

Mark Scheig: “Instant take. #CBJ had plenty of cap space to claim a player in Fabbro who they can now see if there’s some unlocked potential. UFA after season. Didn’t have to give an asset up. Good gamble to take.”

Valeri Nichushkin is to return this week

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is expected to return from his suspension and be in the lineup on Friday against the Washington Capitals.

Daniel Sprong didn’t ask for a trade

Rick Dhaliwal: Forward Daniel Sprong was getting limited playing time with the Vancouver Canucks before they traded him to the Seattle Kraken on Friday for future considerations. Sprong’s agent didn’t ask for a trade.

Things obviously didn’t work out for Sprong in Vancouver and he couldn’t get the trust from the coaches to increase his workload.

Injury notes

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson returned to the lineup last night. It was his first game of the season. He missed their first 12 games after having an emergency appendectomy on September 25th.

Forward Mason McTavish missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Cam Fowler missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. He did skate in their pre-game warmup.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Kent Johnson on the IR retroactive to October 17th.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Cody Glass has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Forward Kevin Hayes is out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Matt Nieto is with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment and could spend two weeks in the AHL according to Sullivan.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was given a maintenance day yesterday and he wasn’t on the ice.

