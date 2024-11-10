NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins And Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh And Nashville Threatening Changes?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: The first month keeps going more and more astray for teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. The Penguins did defeat the Washington Capitals on Friday night but the start has left more question marks than answers.

Then, there is the Nashville Predators. Kyle Dubas was seen scouting the Nashville Predators the other night as the Washington Capitals entertained the team from the other “Broadway.” With both teams underachieving, it made some sense.

Now, it is interesting to note that both Dubas and Barry Trotz desire to build a competitive team while accumulating draft picks over the next several seasons. Both teams feature an aging roster by the way.

Maybe the question is not Nashville’s coach but Pittsburgh’s. It is little secret that Mike Sullivan is on the hot seat despite the stance of several players including Sidney Crosby. Having Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang on the same roster has been an adventure so far.

Stay tuned with both teams because these stories seem far from finished.

Nashville Strife Creates Opportunities?

Finn Marceau of The Hockey News: The worry of the Nashville Predators start creates opportunities for other teams possibly. One of them is the Edmonton Oilers, who have struggled themselves. However, they have climbed out of this a few times before. The funny part is so has Nashville.

Anyway, maybe Barry Trotz should not have said the word rebuild. Retool was probably the proper choice of words. However, there is little question that the parts of his aging roster have not started well this season. Roman Josi looks an awful lot like Erik Karlsson out there. That’s not good.

The problem lies in do any pieces potentially match? Edmonton wants to find a stay-at-home partner for Nurse. Although, the Oilers may not be too keen on Alexandre Carrier. His contract is nice at ($3.75 million AAV, 3 more years). He does not drive play much, however.

Would Nashville even entertain unloading Carrier? Could Edmonton repurpose the defender? Those are good questions with unclear answers. Several teams need to find solutions quickly or this 2024-25 NHL season will become a lost one.