NHL News and Injuries: Islanders, Lightning, No-Trade Protection, Bruins, Canes, Stars, Oilers and Panthers

The New York Islanders sign a KHL free agent

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders have signed KHL free agent forward Maxim Tsyplakov to a one-year entry-level deal. The 25-year-old scored 31 goals in 65 games this past season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign a free agent

Chris Krenn: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year contract extension with a cap hit of $800,000.

From no-trade protection to trade protection

Cap Friendly: A list of the players who on July 1st will start having some protection.

None to NMC

Charlie McAvoy (BOS)

Sebastian Aho (CAR)

Devon Toews (COL)

Roope Hintz (DAL)

Gustav Forsling (FLA)

Pierre-Luc Dubois (LAK)

Kirill Kaprizov (MIN)

Joel Eriksson Ek (MIN)

Jesper Bratt (NJD)

Timo Meier (NJD)

Ilya Sorokin (NYI)

None to NTC

Clayton Keller (UTA)

Ross Colton (COL)

Nick Seeler (PHI)

Vince Dunn (SEA)

Erik Cernak (TBL)

Mikhail Sergachev (TBL)

None to M-NTC

Jordan Greenway (BUF)- 8 team no trade list

Tage Thompson (BUF) – 5 team no trade list

Rasmus Andersson (CGY) – 6 team no trade list

Sam Girard (COL) – 9 team no trade list

Miles Wood (COL) – 6 team no trade list (starts June 15, 2024)

Alex DeBrincat (DET) – 16 team no trade list

Adrian Kempe (LAK) – 10 team no trade list

Nico Hischier (NJD) – 10 team no trade list

John Marino (NJD) – 8 team no trade list

Jonas Siegenthaler (NJD) – 10 team no trade list

Matt Barzal (NYI) – 22 team no trade list

Thomas Chabot (OTT) – 10 team no trade list

Tanner Jeannot (TBL) – 16 team no trade list

Kyle Connor (WPG) – 10 team no trade list

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand yesterday on his chances of playing in Game 6: “Just going through the steps. We’ll see how tomorrow goes, but hopefully.”

Joe Haggerty : Marchand was on the ice for the Bruins practice yesterday and was skating on a line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

: Marchand was on the ice for the Bruins practice yesterday and was skating on a line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Joe Pohoryles of NHL.com: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery yesterday: “I will say he looked good, but he’s got boxes to check. Day to day. We have the extra day, which is beneficial for all of our players with the bumps and bruises that they have. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce wasn’t ready to return from his lower-body injury for Game 6 last night.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Tyler Seguin is fine. He left the game early on Wednesday.

DeBoer said that forward Roope Hintz remains day-to-day.

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique missed his third consecutive game last night with an undisclosed injury. Coach Kris Knoblauch said that he getting close.

“I think he’s very close, day to day. I talked to him on the ice, it’s day to day.”

Tom Gulitti: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett didn’t practice yesterday. They also had Wednesday off.