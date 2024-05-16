NHL News and Injuries: Kings, Dead Cap Hits, Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Rangers, and Penguins

The Los Angeles Kings re-sign a goaltender

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year contract with a $1 million cap hit.

Dead Cap Hits

Cap Friendly: Current dead cap hit next season (buyouts, retained salary, recapture penalty and overages):

1. #mnwild $15,168,588

2. #Preds $11,805,556

3. #SJSharks $7,274,167

4. #ALLCAPS $6,152,500

5. #LetsGoFlyers $5,483,095

6. #LetsGoOilers $5,366,667

7. #GoHabsGo $5,291,250

8. #GoKingsGo $4,575,000

9. #Blackhawks $3,166,667

10. #GoJetsGo $2,750,000

11. #TexasHockey $2,595,407

12. #LetsGoPens $2,479,167

13. #Canucks $2,346,667

14. #Yotes / Utah $2,253,334

15. #NJDevils $1,788,897

16. #LGRW $1,588,890

17. #NHLBruins $1,383,334

18. #TimeToHunt $1,241,667

19. #CBJ $891,667

20. #NYR $512,500

21. #GoSensGo $225,000

22. #LeafsForever $0

#GoBolts $0

#LetsGoBuffalo $0

#Isles $0

#CauseChaos $0

#stlblues $0

#GoAvsGo $0

#VegasBorn $0

#SeaKraken $0

#FlyTogether $0

#Flames $0

NHL Injuries Notes

Joe Pohoryles of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is questionable for Friday’s Game 6. He’s day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was on the ice for the first time with teammates since suffering a lower-body injury on April 22nd.

Walt Ruff: Pesce status remains unchanged according to coach Rod Brind’Amour. When asked if Pesce could return to the lineup this series: “Definitely. You could. I’m not sure you would, but you definitely could.”

Emily Kaplan: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews felt better and returned to the lineup for Game 5 last night.

Corey Masisak: Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog took part in one of their drills yesterday at practice. He was moving at a slower pace than everyone else but it was more than he’s done at any previous practice or morning skates.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev had a tooth pulled in the first period of last night’s game.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer: “He doesn’t have many teeth left. He didn’t have many to begin with. But from what I understood, it got pushed in. They had to pull it in order for him to come back. He didn’t miss much, though.”

Lia Assimakopoulos: Stars forward Roope Hintz missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette when asked yesterday if there was any concern about forward Chris Kreider: “I’m hoping that today was just a normal playoff maintenance.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward Filip Chytil practiced yesterday with the bottom-six group.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Laviolette when asked if Chytil will be an option, he said everyone who practiced on Wednesday would be an option to play in Game 6. How they are feeling before Game 6 will be a factor, but it is a coach’s decision.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Kris Letang had surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand on May 10th. Recovery time is expected to be eight weeks.

Defenseman John Ludvig had surgery to repair the extensor tendon in his left wrist on April 24th. Recovery time is expected to be four to six months.

Forward Matt Nieto had reconstructive MCL surgery on May 2nd. Recovery is expected to be six to seven months.