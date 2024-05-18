NHL News and Injuries: Leafs, Devils, Cap Space, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, and Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs name Craig Berube as their next head coach

NHL.com: The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers coach, Craig Berube, to be their next head coach.

He has a 281-190-72 regular season record and is 27-31 in the playoffs.

Berube is replacing Sheldon Keefe who was 212-97-40 in the regular season and 16-21 in the playoffs.

The New Jersey Devils extend Kurtis MacDermid

Frank Seravalli: The New Jersey Devils signed forward Kurtis MacDermid to a three-year contract extension with a $1.15 million cap hit. He played 45 games this past season and averaged 4:50 in time on ice.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for MacDermid.

2024-25: $1 million salary and a $250,000 signing bonus

2025-26: $1 million salary and a $200,000 signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million salary

2024-25 Salary Cap Space

CapFriendly is now rolled over to the 2024-25 season! All numbers based on an upper limit of $87.7M –#LetsGoFlyers lead the league with a cap hit at $87.2M

-Utah has the lowest at $42.2Mhttps://t.co/XpdrFRgPbt pic.twitter.com/K3XARjFXRx — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 17, 2024

NHL Injury Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand returned to the lineup for Game 6.

Corey Masisak: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz wasn’t able to go last night. Coach Pete DeBoer said before that they are hopeful for the next round .

Lia Assimakopoulos: Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is skating and he did travel with the team.

Tim Peel: Have been hearing the Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is dealing with some type of injury and that forward Zach Hyman is banged up as well.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov briefly left the game with less than 3 minutes left in the third period after blocking a shot. He later said he’s feeling no pain after they closed out the series.

Barkov has gone to the Panthers’ room after blocking this shot by Pastrnak ? pic.twitter.com/r848abuYy7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 18, 2024

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko: “Everything is very positive…I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him at the team’s morning skate…on Saturday. If there’s a Game 7, there’s a very real possibility we see Thatcher Demko.”Roo