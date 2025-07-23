NHL News: Arbitration Dates, Kappo Kakko Re-signs, and Porter Martone Heading to the NCAA

Puck Pedia: Salary arbitration hearing dates.

Arvid Soderblom – Chicago Blackhawks – July 28th

Maxim Tsyplakov – New York Islanders – July 29th

Dylan Samberg – Winnipeg Jets – July 30th

Conor Timmins – Buffalo Sabres – August 2nd

Nick Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs – August 3rd

Jayden Struble – Montreal Canadiens – August 3rd

Marco D’Amico: It’s very likely that the Canadiens and Struble come to terms before the arbitration hearing.

NHL Rumors: Could We See More Players Betting On Themselves

The Seattle Kraken re-sign Kaapo Kakko

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken re-signed Kaapo Kakko and avoided salary arbitration. Kakko signed a three-year deal with a salary cap hit of $4.525 million.

After coming over from the New York Rangers for defenseman Will Borgen, Kakko put up 10 goals and added 20 assists in 49 games.

“Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “We knew quickly he’d be a big part of our team moving forward. He’s got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn’t afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we’re thrilled to have him under contract.”

NHL Rumors: Will Adrian Kempe Set the Market for Kyle Connor

Porter Martone is leaving the OHL for the NCAA

TSN: Philadelphia Flyers 2025 first-round draft pick, sixth overall, Porter Martone has decided to leave the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL and has committed to Michigan State.

He joins projected 2026 first-overall pick, Gavin McKenna, in leaving the CHL to go to the NCAA. McKenna has committed to Penn State University.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.