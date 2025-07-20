NHL Rumors: Could We See More Players Betting On Themselves

The Pros and Cons of Bridge Deals

On a recent episode of NHL Tonight the NHL Network crew of Jamison Coyle, Mike Rupp, and Stu Grimson discussed the possibility more top stars taking the Auston Matthews type deal or the shorter term deals to maximize their value on the market.

Jamison Coyle: “Speaking of work, some guys are, you know, they’re working, but they their contracts. They don’t want to look too far into the future, because, like we said, the league is in a great spot right now. We know the cap is going up in a big, big way over the next couple of years. They just locked down the new CBA, which is great news for everybody involved in the sport. But take a look at this. (graphic on the screen) Some notable recent bridge deals.

You got Matt Barzal signing that three year deal, $21 million. Matthew Tkachuk three year deal, (Artemi) Panarin two year deal to stay put in Chicago. (Nikita) Kuchero three year deal. What does this signal to you guys? Hey, we’re going to wait, and when that cap goes way up, there’s going to be way more money for superstar guys like us, and we’re going to sign mega deals when that time come.”

Mike Rupp: “I think we’re going to start seeing more and more of it, and I think we’re going to see it from the likes of Connor McDavid. The markets going to start changing in this regard, because we’re seeing this league very, very healthy. It’s very profitable. We’re seeing the cap growing. And I don’t think it’s for everybody. You’re banking on yourself not getting hurt and on a lot of things. You are betting on yourself. But also, if you’re that high end guy, I want to get back to the market every two or three years. Why wouldn’t you? I mean by the end of your career you’re talking about a lot more. It’s a lot of money for a lot of those guys, but you’re talking about a lot, a lot more money than what it would be if you just signed long-term.”

Coyle: “Do you think we’ll see more movement with some of these superstars, though, because let’s say they sign that two-three year bridge deal. Let’s talk Connor McDavid, right? He’s eligible sign. So let’s say he signs that two year prove it to me, type deal, and if he doesn’t like what he sees in that future, he could be gone.”

Grimson: “I was going to make that point too. You don’t want to be left out of the market if you’re one of those guys, especially in an era where we might be seeing the cap increase year to year like we’ve never seen it increase before. So you want to take another bite at the apple as soon as you can get that bite at the apple. But in a McDavid case, for instance, it’s a two part play, right?

Yes, it’s comp. But what’s this club look like around him? Where’s this organization going? So the other way to make the point about the bite at the apple, think of it from the manager’s point of view. If you could button down a Matthew Tkachuk on an eight year deal, get yourself some cost certainty here. He’s looking like a value in years, 4,5,6,7. So if you’re the manager, you want to be able to buy some unrestricted free agent years, sure, at this point, it gives you a nice reduction.

But again, from the players point of view, getting to market as much as you can if you’re confident in your abilities. And to your point about injury, there’s insurance for that.”

Rupp: “That’s the whole thing, though, too. It’s about comps. And if you’re sitting there and you’re one of those high end guys, there’s not that many guys above you, as far as talent, production, as far as offense, the comps will do the work for you. Just go short term, these guys are going to push it up, push it up, push it up. And then when you go to market, you’re like, Oh, that guy is getting paid that much more than me. Well, here’s what I do. Here’s my business and what I bring to the table. That’s how you get paid in this league.”

NHLRumors.com Note: With the way the cap is going up more players could go the Marian Hossa route of betting on themselves over a two year period before hitting it real big. However, injuries are possible and having a guarantee for at least a couple of seasons is worth it.

But McDavid could take a four or five year deal with the Oilers to stay. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point signed bridge deals in Tampa Bay because former GM Steve Yzerman was a tough negotiator. Certain players need to take a bridge deal, but the top guys will get paid and set the market.

Keep an eye on this as the years tick along given the max term on contracts is six years if you sign with a new team.

