NHL News: Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, and the AHL Season

Coyotes sign a forward

Craig Morgan: League source saying Derick Brassard will have a $1 million salary for his one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes.

Craig Morgan: Brassard will miss the first day of training. He arrived in Arizona on Tuesday and due to the quarantine rules, he thinks he can join the team on Day 2.

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract.

“We are very pleased to welcome Derick to our Pack,” said Armstrong. “Derick is an experienced, skilled forward who can play center or wing and contribute offensively. He is also very effective in the face-off circle. We look forward to having him in our lineup this season.”

No fans in the stands for the Predators to start the season

AtoZ Sports: Part of the statement from the Nashville Predators about starting the season with no fans in the stands.

“…. We know by now that the landscape in these time can change by the day. While we don’t want to articulate our plans to far ahead of time, we will make every effort to detail out arrangements with as much notice as possible. Therefore, as we drop the puck on Jan. 14th, we have decided to being the season without fans in attendance at Bridgestone Arena. Over time, we will work toward allowing limited numbers of fans into the arena while finding new ways to engage our fanbase and steadily grow the number of fans permitted in the building.”

