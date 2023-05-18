NHL News: Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tyson Barrie

The Arizona Coyotes will remain in Arizona for next season

Elliotte Friedman: Arizona Coyotes letter to season ticket holders yesterday.

“To our Pack,

While we are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve the proposed Entertainment District, we want to thank all our loyal fans who supported the Coyotes over the years. Your loyalty is what makes our Pack strong.

During the 2023-24 season, the Arizona Coyotes will play at Mullett Arena. In addition, we remain committed to Arizona and have already started re-engaging with local officials and sites to solidify a new permanent home in the Valley.

We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks.

Sincerely,

Xavier A. Gutierrez

President & Chief Executive Officer”

Andy Strickland: Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo “Our plan is to stay in Arizona”

Craig Morgan: “Slow the talk of relocation period. I did not expect to say this today, but I am now hearing that there is still a path forward for the Coyotes in Arizona. The saga continues…”

The Penguins sign Evan Vierling to an AHL deal

Kyle Cushman: The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Evan Vierling to an AHL contract for 2023-24.

“Vierling had an excellent season with the Barrie Colts, scoring 35 goals and 95 points in the regular season (plus 13 in 7 playoff games). Nice pickup for the organization.”

Tyson Barrie with the second most games played in a season