NHL News: Bettman on Outdoor Games and Vaccination, Zegras Recalled, Nielsen on Waivers, and NHL Injury Updates

Bettman on outdoor games and players being vaccinated

David Pagnotta: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on outdoor games: “Our game is about our fans. Part of the attraction and allure to our outdoor games is the massive crowds… I think these events are enhanced with the energy and excitement that our games get from having so many of our fans at these games.”

Greg Wyshynski: Commissioner Bettman said that it’s up to each individual’s “personal choice” if they want to get vaccinated or not: “Ultimately I don’t believe we’re going to require anyone who doesn’t want to be vaccinated.”

No Wild players on the COVID protocol list

Michael Russo: There are no Minnesota Wild players on the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list for the first time since January 30th.

Ducks recall Zegras

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have recalled forward Trevor Zegras from the AHL.

Nielsen on waivers

Pierre LeBrun: The Detroit Red Wings have put forward Frans Nielsen on waivers.

Puck Pedia: The 36-year old Nielson is in the fifth year of his sixth year deal that carries a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and his battle with COVID: “I am concerned that it will take awhile to get Risto back, but I’m optimistic that we’ll have him back in a couple weeks. Again, that is just a guess.”

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen is dealing with an upper-body injury and that he’s going to miss a few games: “I’m hoping it’s not going to be too long, but it’s going to be a couple games for sure.”

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Lucas Carlsson missed practice with a strained groin.

Blue Jacket PR: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday’s game. After further evaluation on Sunday, he’s now listed as week-to-week.

Kyle Bukauskas: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot missed last night’s game.

John Lu: Senators coach DJ Smith said that Chabot was a game-time decision after taking part in their morning skate.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette on the status of goaltender Ilya Samsonov: “He’s with us. He was on the ice again today. I think right now we’re just trying to get his game shape and conditioning back to where we can get it to so that he can be successful and feel comfortable once he returns to our team.”

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that Pierre-Luc Dubois is back in the lineup but started off on the wing last night as a good spot to return to after all the time off. Maurice said he’s definitely not a winger.