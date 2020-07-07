NHL News: Blackhawks, NHL COVID-19 Testing Results, and RTP-CBA Agreement In Place

Blackhawks to sign another defenseman

Mark Lazerus: The Chicago Blackhawks will be signing former Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Wyatt Kalynuk to an entry-level deal.

One source compared the defenseman to “a bit of Nick Leddy.”

NHL’s latest statement on COVID-19 testing

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results.

“As of Monday, July 6, the NHL has had 396 Players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities. There have been in excess of 2,900 COVID-19 tests administered (including more than 1,400 this past week) to this group of Players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 23 returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. In addition, since June 8 (the opening of Phase 2), the League is aware of 12 additional Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 Protocol. All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs.”

Andy Strickland: Have been told that the report of a member of the St. Louis Blues coaching staff testing positive is inaccurate.

NHL and the NHLPA agree on a new CBA and Return to Play protocols, await voting

NHL.com: The NHL and NHLPA have agreed in principle to a four-year CBA extension, and protocols for Phase 3 and Phase 4. Training camp opens on July 13th and teams will travel to their Hub cities by July 26th. Games are expected to resume on August 1st.

Players are expected to start voting on the agreement in the next few days. The Board of Governors also needs to ratify the deal.

Pierre LeBrun: Board of Governors didn’t vote on the agreement yesterday and the team player reps continued to look over the document.

Pierre LeBrun: The Board members were to receive the full document last night. Player reps are expected to vote by today, and if it passes, the remainder of the players will start voting and hopefully will be finished by Friday night.