NHL News: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Wild, Devils and Capitals

Most wins in an NHL season

Boston Bruins: With a win yesterday, the Bruins now have the most wins in a single season in NHL hockey with 63.

1995-96 Detroit Red Wings – 62

2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning – 62

1976-77 Montreal Canadiens – 60

1977-78 Montreal Canadiens – 59

Matthew Knies signs with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2021 second-round pick, 57th overall, Matthew Knies has signed his three-year, entry-level contract.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas:

“In two seasons playing for Coach Motzko and his program at the University of Minnesota, Matthew has participated in two Big Ten championship games, Two NCAA Frozen Four Championships, two World Junior Championship tournaments and one Winter Olympic Games. The impact of that experience in addition to the massive steps the program at University of Minnesota has helped him take on and off the ice are something that we are forever grateful for. We look forward to welcoming Matthew to our Club this week and helping him continue down the great development path he has been on with the Gophers.”

David Alter: Knies will have a salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,00 and will kick in immediately burning a year of his deal.

John Buccigross: Knies will be flying to Florida to join the Maple Leafs as they play the Panthers tonight and the Lightning on Tuesday.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs had to send Wayne Simmonds ($900,000) to the minors that left $928,750 in salary cap space to fit in Knies’ $925,000. The Leafs have $3,750 in cap space.

Brock Faber signs with the Minnesota Wild

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will kick in immediately as he’s joining the team.

He’ll get a $92,500 signing bonus and can earn up to $250,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

Minnesota Wild PR: “New #mnwild defenseman Brock Faber is a 2022-23 AHCA/CCM Hockey All-America West First Team honoree, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year recipient, a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.”

Luke Hughes salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Luke Hughes three-year, entry-level deal with the New Jersey Devils will have a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.85 million AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $925,000 “A” performance bonuses.

2024-25: $832,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus, and $1 million in “A” performance bonuses and $850,000 in “B” performance bonuses.

Puck Pedia: “As a 2021 draft, Hughes was eligible for the max salary of 832.5K and Signing Bonus of 92.5K. Because he didn’t sign until after the 2022 draft, he’s eligible for the higher A & B Performance Bonuses which increased starting 2022.”

Mitchell Gibson’s salary breakdown

Sammi Silber: The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson to a one-year entry-level deal. The 23-year-old was playing at Harvard.

Cap Friendly: Mitchell’s contract carries an $867,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 games played bonus, and $70,000 minors salary