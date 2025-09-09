NHL News: Calgary Flames Lock Up Dustin Wolf Long-Term

The Calgary Flames announced they have extended goaltender Dustin Wolf, signing him to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract that carries a salary cap hit of $7.5 million.

WOLF OF CALGARY ? Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year extension with an AAV of $7.5 million! pic.twitter.com/hHpuih83Ab — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 9, 2025

In addition, Dustin Wolf has a 10-team no-trade clause in the UFA years of his extension.

Craig Conroy says Dustin Wolf has a 10-team no-trade list in the UFA years of his extension — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) September 9, 2025

This is a massive deal for the young Flames goaltender. This is the most significant contract for a young goalie coming out of his entry-level deal. Wolf played 71 games in the NHL (15 games in 23-24 and one game in 22-23) along with the 53 games he played in 24-25 with the Flames.

#Flames sign goaltender Dustin Wolf to a 7-year, $52.5 million contract extension following incredible rookie season. It’s a mostly unprecedented contract for a goaltender with Wolf’s #NHL experience (71 GP), surpassing deals for Igor Shesterkin and others in total $ and AAV. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 9, 2025

Dustin Wolf was in the race to win the Calder Trophy, finishing second, and could have won it if the Flames had made the playoffs. Ever since the Flames drafted Wolf, there has been a lot of hype around him, and he has lived up to it. Again, drafting and developing were important in his progression. Wolf spent four seasons in the AHL, winning the best goalie award in the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons, becoming the first goalie to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Dustin Wolf had a level of $9.3M last season. In his skills, it is crucial to avoid making gross and unexpected mistakes, he can it. As well he has very impressive numbers in 5-on-5 of any danger#Flames https://t.co/DnYW7dNyQX pic.twitter.com/5IbiKzNMKA — Benchrates (@benchrates) September 9, 2025

Last year with the Flames, Wolf posted a record of 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals against average and a. 910 save percentage. His 29 wins led all rookie goalies in wins. In addition, his three shutouts were the most amongst rookie goaltenders.

For all the talk about players wanting to leave Calgary, each player had a different set of circumstances as to why they wanted to go, but Wolf’s long-term extension sends a message that guys want to be there and win.

“I think it sends a good message to everybody. I mean, people want to be in Calgary, and they believe that we have a chance to win here,” Flames GM Craig Conroy via Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

The Flames had a hierarchy of extensions this summer. It started with Conor Zary, who just signed a three-year deal, followed by Dustin Wolf. Craig Conroy knew he had to get out in front of the extension before the salary cap and Wolf’s play went to another level.

Everyone in the organization was convinced that Wolf wanted to be there long-term. He stayed because he wanted to be there long-term, as he mentioned during the NHL North American Player Tour in Vegas, in an interview with Sportsnet.

“There’s talks, but nothing really confirmed yet. I’d love to stay here, and I think they want me to stay here, as well. So as soon as something comes to fruition where both of us like where we’re at, I’m sure it won’t be long after that point where pen will be to paper.”

The Calgary Flames have gotten their man locked up for the foreseeable future, as Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames now have the room to add if they so choose. Not to mention the question marks surrounding defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Calgary hopes to be in a similar position and get into the playoffs behind the play of Dustin Wolf as he continues to prove he is an exceptional talent in the NHL.

