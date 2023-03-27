NHL News: Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Flames sign Matthew Coronato

Wes Gilbertson: The Calgary Flames have signed their 2021 first-round draft pick, forward Matthew Coronato to a three-year entry-level contract.

As a sophomore at Harvard, Coronato score 20 goals and added 16 assists this season.

Ryan Pike: Coronato will report to the Flames today.

Ryan Pike: Since Coronato’s contract is an NHL deal and he wasn’t on the Flames roster before the trade deadline, he’s ineligible for the AHL playoffs.

Puck Pedia: Coronato will carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1,491,667.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $850,000 Type ‘A’ performance bonuses.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors, and $850,000 Type ‘A’ performance bonuses.

Wes Gilbertson: Flames GM Brad Treliving on Coronato: “He’s a terrific young player and his next challenge now is the pro side. I just think being around NHL players, the NHL atmosphere, the coaching, the practices, the games … It’s just so valuable. He’s ready for this.”

“We want to manage expectations. This a young player and he’s still growing and developing and learning, but we think he’s a terrific talent.”

The Canadiens sign Sean Farrell

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens signed Sean Farrell to a three-year entry-level contract. The deal kicks in this season. He’ll carry a $897,500 salary cap hit and a $1.158 million AAV.

2022-23: $807,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $25,000 games played.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 games played, and $500,000 Type ‘A’ performance bonus.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $500,000 Type ‘A’ performance bonus.

The Canucks sign Max Sasson

Chris Peters: The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Max Sasson to a two-year entry-level contract.

Cam Robinson: “What do the Canucks have in newly-signed, Max Sasson?

A detail-oriented centre with smart defensive habits, and decent feet. Lacks real offensive upside but he’s still young enough to find another gear. Oh, and he’s with Gold Star so it was a gimme he’d end up in VAN.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Sasson’s agent Dan Milstein: “There were many great choices. Max felt the most comfortable with the opportunity presented by the Canucks management. More than half the NHL showed interest.”

Puck Pedia: Sasson’s contract will kick in next season and carry an $870,000 salary cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.