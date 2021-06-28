NHL News: Canadiens, Golden Knights, Oilers and Islanders

Canadiens Armia on the COVID list

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list. He wasn’t on the ice with the team yesterday.

Armia was put on the NHL protocol list back on March 22nd.

He didn’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay yesterday. The Canadiens will provide more details this morning.

Eric Engels: “There are a few reasons Joel Armia could’ve been placed in protocol–a symptom, a positive test, a close contact. All we know is that he’s on the list and that he won’t be on the team flight. We’ll have to wait for an update, but it’s too soon to say what his status is for GM 1.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was playing in the playoffs with a broken foot.

“I was getting wheeled around a lot. Our medical staff is awesome here.”

Jesse Granger: “Want to emphasize how ridiculous this is. Alec Martinez played the entire playoffs with a broken foot, and he led the entire NHL in blocks. Martinez blocked 72 shots, 20 more than the next-closest player in the NHL, all with a broken foot.”

Klefbom likely won’t be ready for the start of next season

Jason Gregor: After talking to a few sources, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom‘s surgery went well, and that he’s able to do normal life things like pick up his kids.

Klefbom being ready for the start of the season seems low though. Being able to continue playing in the NHL without doing any more damage also appears to be low.

Islanders mums on injury

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz expects all his coaching staff to be back. It is possible that one of his assistants leaves for a promotion.

Arthur Staple: Islanders Jean-Gabriel Pageau won’t say what injury he was dealing with. He added that over the next few days will determine whether he requires surgery or not.