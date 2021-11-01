NHL News: COVID Protocol and Injury Updates

In COVID protocol

John Hoven: The Anaheim Ducks have put Jakob Silfverberg in COVID protocol.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Jared McCann and assistant coach Paul McFarland have entered COVID protocol.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have been put COVID protocol. The Penguins don’t play until Thursday.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have put forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Gabriel Vilardi in COVID protocol.

St. Louis Blues: Goaltender Ville Husso has been placed on the NHL COVID protocol list.

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks AHL team postponed their game yesterday as they put players Noah Gregor and Zachary Sawchenko and coach Dany Sabourin in COVID protocol.

Anaheim Ducks: Ducks forward Rickard Rakell is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar thinks that forward Andre Burakovsky just tweaked a lower-body issue and they are being cautious with him. He’s day-to-day.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans returned to the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Mathieu Perreault will be out two to three weeks with an eye injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Ryan Reaves had hoped he’d feel good at their morning skate yesterday but he didn’t. He’s still day-to-day.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Austin Watson won’t play tonight but we could be ready for their game against the Wild.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that said they didn’t have an update on Boris Katchouk, who got injured at practice. They are hopeful that Steven Stamkos will be ready tonight. Zach Bogosian is two to three weeks away.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Nic Dowd is traveling with the team but he doesn’t know if he’ll play tonight.