NHL News: COVID Protocol, Kane, Penguins, Canadiens, Koivu and Marchand

In and out of COVID protocol

New York Rangers: Forward Greg McKegg is in COVID protocol and is not skating.

Carolina Hurricanes: Defensemen Brett Pesce and Anthony DeAngelo have entered COVID protocol. Both are quarantining in Raleigh.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio is out of COVID protocol and was on the ice yesterday.

Kane to talk to the media today

Evander Kane: San Jose Sharks forward, Evander Kane, who is with their AHL team, will speak to the media this morning after their practice.

The Penguins sale

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that Fenway Sports Group is buying the Pittsburgh Penguins for around $900 million.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Statement on the sale.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment, and real estate company, today announced that FSG has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. The deal, which is subject to approval by the National Hockey League (NHL) Board of Governors, is expected to close before the end of the year.

As part of the transaction, Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will remain part of the ownership group and will be closely aligned with FSG. Lemieux, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, will continue his role guiding hockey operations for the organization. In addition, continuity of leadership will be maintained among the club’s senior management team of CEO David Morehouse, COO Kevin Acklin, President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall, and Head Coach Mike Sullivan.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Mario Lemieux on the sale of the Penguins: “As the Penguins enter a new chapter, I will continue to be as active and engaged with the team as I always have been, and look forward to continuing to build on our success with our incoming partners at FSG.

“They have an organizational philosophy that mirrors the approach that worked so well for Ron and me over the past 22 years.”

Gorton gets a long-term deal from the Canadiens

Pierre LeBrun: Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said that they signed Jeff Gorton to a long-term deal.

Nick Cotsonika : “To understand the importance of a bilingual GM in Montreal, listen to Molson’s press conference as an Anglophone. It’s frustrating not to understand most of what is being said. Imagine being a Francophone fan of the Canadiens and not being able to understand the GM (or coach).”

: “To understand the importance of a bilingual GM in Montreal, listen to Molson’s press conference as an Anglophone. It’s frustrating not to understand most of what is being said. Imagine being a Francophone fan of the Canadiens and not being able to understand the GM (or coach).” Nick Cotsonika: Hiring Gorton, who is not bilingual, and pairing him with a bilingual GM seems like a compromise. The GM will have final say and be the public face of hockey ops, but will be supported by Gorton.

Koivu getting his jersey retired

Dane Mizutani: The Minnesota Wild will be retiring Mikko Koivu‘s No. 9 jersey on March 9th. He’ll be the first Wild player to have his number retired.

Marchand suspended

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games slew footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Chris Johnston: Marchand will be forfeiting $91.875 for a three-game suspension.