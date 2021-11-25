NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Avalanche, USA Jerseys, Top Goalies, and the Chill Zone

In and out of COVID protocol
Arizona Coyotes: The Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton has been put in COVID protocol.
Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Danny DeKeyser has been placed in COVID protocol.
LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou has been put in COVID protocol.
COVID boosters
Darren Dreger: The NHL has sent a letter to all teams stating that getting a COVID booster shot is up to the players. Players who received a Johnson & Johnson shot are eligible for a booster two months after their second. For the other vaccines, it is six months.
- David Pagnotta: There are some teams that have already started offering booster shots to players and giving them to those who wanted them.
On Waivers
Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken have put Nathan Bastian on waivers. The Nashville Predators have placed Patrick Harper on unconditional waivers.
Avs winningest coach is now…
Brendan McNicholas: Jared Bednar became the Colorado Avalanche’s winningest head coach.
194 – Jared Bednar
193 – Bob Hartley
135 – Marc Crawford
131 – Joel Quenneville
130 – Patrick Roy
130 – Joe Sacco
Team USA’s Olympic hockey jerseys
Top goalies so far this season by Goals Saved Above Expected
The Chill Zone
