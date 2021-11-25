NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers, Avalanche, USA Jerseys, Top Goalies, and the Chill Zone

In and out of COVID protocol

Arizona Coyotes: The Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton has been put in COVID protocol.

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Danny DeKeyser has been placed in COVID protocol.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou has been put in COVID protocol.

COVID boosters

Darren Dreger: The NHL has sent a letter to all teams stating that getting a COVID booster shot is up to the players. Players who received a Johnson & Johnson shot are eligible for a booster two months after their second. For the other vaccines, it is six months.

David Pagnotta: There are some teams that have already started offering booster shots to players and giving them to those who wanted them.

On Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken have put Nathan Bastian on waivers. The Nashville Predators have placed Patrick Harper on unconditional waivers.

Avs winningest coach is now…

Brendan McNicholas: Jared Bednar became the Colorado Avalanche’s winningest head coach.

194 – Jared Bednar

193 – Bob Hartley

135 – Marc Crawford

131 – Joel Quenneville

130 – Patrick Roy

130 – Joe Sacco

