NHL News: Draft Date, Trade Deadline, Matt Barzal, Seth Jarvis, PTOs, and the Rangers Front Office

David Pagnotta: The 2026 NHL draft will be held on Friday, June 26th, and Saturday, the 27th. It hasn’t been decided which city will host the draft, but it should be known by the end of the calendar year.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL trade deadline will be on Friday, March 6th.

Matt Barzal is ready

Matt Larkin: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is ready go, after his season-ending injury last year.

“Injuries like this, you potentially never feel back at 100 percent. But mentally, I’m at a point no where it doesn’t really matter. If I’m feeling great, if maybe one day I’m a little sore or whatever, it is what it is. And I got six more years left on my contract right now and I’m fully committed to just doing everything I can to be the best player I can be.”

Seth Jarvis’ rehab has gone great

Matt Larkin: Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said the rehab on his shoulder has gone great. Jarvis added that he would be open to the idea of trying out center again.

Dylan Gambrell is heading to Nashville on a PTO

Anthony Di Marco: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Dylan Gabrell to a PTO.

Kevin Labanc is heading to Carolina on a PTO

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Kevin Labanc to a PTO.

The New York Rangers’ front office gets a bit of a makeover

Dan Rosen: The New York Rangers promoted Ryan Martin to associate GM, and Jim Sullivan to assistant GM. They hired Ryane Clowe as an assistant GM and Blake Wheeler as a hockey operations adviser.

