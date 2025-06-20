NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and the Ottawa Senators

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had broke his hand in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Dallas Stars trade Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken

Dallas Stars: The Stars have traded forward Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick (# 126) that originally was Dallas’.

Matt Larkin : “Can’t say I totally get the Marchment acquisition for Seattle. I feel like by the trade deadline they’re moving him for, uh, a couple picks like the ones they just traded for him.”

Bruce LeVine: "Clears up some much needed cap space. Good guy who came here at one of the toughest points in his life. He will be missed in the room."

The Dallas Stars extend forward Matt Duchene

Dallas Stars: The Stars have signed forward Matt Duchene to a four-year contract extension worth $18 million, a $4.5 million salary cap hit.

“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” said Nill. “As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice and in the community. The fit with Matt and our team has been seamless from the start, and we’re looking forward to continuing to pursue our shared goal of bringing a championship to Dallas.”

Puck Pedia: Duchene will have a no-movement clause for the first two years, and a team approved trade list for the final two years.

2025-26: $3 million and a $3 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1.8 million and a $3 million signing bonus

2027-28: $3.6 million

2028-29: $3.6 million

The Ottawa Senators extend forward Fabian Zetterlund

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators signed RFA forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year contract extension with a $4.275 million salary cap hit.

2025-26: $3.8 million

2026-27: $4.3 million

2027-28: $4.725 million

The contract buys one year of unrestricted free agency and there is no trade protection.

Zetterlund’s microstat card. He had 5 points in 20 regular season games with the Sens and zero in 6 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/Y15vnyHCF5 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 19, 2025

