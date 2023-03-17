NHL News: Fighting, Ric Flair, Jeff Petry, And More Montreal

Tim And Friends: Now, the QMJHL will ban fighting starting next season. Will it have an unintentional side effect or two? That remains unknown. However, the league makes a stance and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Anyone that knows Gary Bettman understands that the NHL will not be banning fighting anytime soon, if ever. Did anyone see how the “instigator rule” worked? Exactly! Now, even the NHL knows it has bigger fish to fry.

Taylor Haas: The Pittsburgh injury situation has been quite fluid lately. Ryan Poehling came back and played on the fourth line on Thursday night. Unfortunately, Jeff Petry returned, played a couple shifts, and is now out again. After an elbow from Tyler Motte, Petry has been listed day-to-day pending more tests.

Keep an eye to see if this is a head injury. On the bright side, Mike Sullivan expects Nick Bonino to be back for the playoffs.

Arpon Basu: The Montreal Canadiens endure more potential bad injury news as Kaiden Guhle went hard into the boards Thursday night in Florida. He limped natively into and in the dressing room. Guhle battled a few injuries earlier this season including a knee issue.

Helene St. James: So, the Detroit Red Wings are in a tailspin and now injuries begin to rear their ugly head. Ben Chiarotgot listed as week-to-week by the Red Wings. Right now, the injury gets termed as an upper-body injury. Do not be surprised if Chiarot is shut down.

Jeremy Rutherford: Honestly, the St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington is going on vacation and that may not be a bad thing. Binnington was suspended two games after being assessed a match penalty on his roughing of Ryan Hartman and subsequent actions.

Hey, it was wrestling night at Enterprise Center as Ric Flair was in the audience. This almost felt scripted.

“You just would’ve loved to see it: Binner versus Marc-Andre Fleury on TNT,” Blues alternate captain Brayden Schenn said. “If you’re looking for viewership and ratings, and people talking about the game, that’s one way to do it.”

“Hell yeah, I was wishing that,” Flair said. “I would’ve loved that.”

When Ric Flair wants chaos like that, It is a sign the St. Louis season has further gone off the rails.