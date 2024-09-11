NHL News: Flames, Rangers, Oilers, Larsson, Benn, State Tax, and the CBA

Tyson Barrie headed to the Calgary Flames camp

Calgary Flames: The Calgary Flames are bringing in defenseman Tyson Barrie to training camp on a PTO.

Adam Erne headed to the New York Rangers camp

Darren Dreger: The New York Rangers are bringing in forward Adam Erne to training camp on a PTO.

Travis Dermott headed to the Edmonton Oilers camp

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers are bringing in defenseman Travis Dermott to training camp on a PTO.

Salary breakdown for Adam Larsson

Puck Pedia: Contract breakdown for Adam Larsson’s four-year contract extension with the Seattle Kraken.

2025-26: $2 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2026-27: $5 million

2027-28: $5 million

2028-29: $5 million

For the first two years of the extension, Larsson will have a no-trade clause, that will switch to a 15-team no-trade list for the final two years.

Jordie Benn retires from the NHL

NHL: After 12 seasons in the NHL, defenseman Jordie has retired from the NHL. He played 607 regular season games for the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“A lot of people thought I never should have made it, and maybe I shouldn’t have, but I just worked as hard as I could every night and tried to be the best teammate possible,” he said.

Don’t expect any changes for teams that don’t play in no-tax states

TSN: The ‘unfair’ advantage some states have because they don’t tax NHL salaries has come up of late after the last five Stanley Cup champions and seven of 10 finalists have come from no-tax states.

Don’t expect the NHL to make any adjustments any time soon according to deputy commissioner Bill Daly: “There are just too many variables to really control all of them.”

Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington are tax-free states.

No heavy CBA talks yet

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The NHL CBA is set to expire after the 2025-26 season and the NHL and NHLPA haven’t had any major conversations about it according to NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh.

“When you think about collective bargaining, it never really stops. It’s always constantly, always going,” Walsh said. “But we haven’t done into any major conversations with anyone yet. We’re still processing it. It’s still a bit early.”