NHL News: Frederik Gauthier, Shane Doan, Braden Schneider, and Mike Hoffman

Coyotes sign Frederik Gauthier and hire Shane Doan

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract, He’d be in camp on a PTO.

Alex Kinkopf of NHL.com: The Arizona Coyotes have hired Shane Doan to be their Chief Hockey Development Officer.

“We’re here to build a winning sports franchise and a winning business enterprise. Having an individual like Shane, who has meant so much to this community, to the corporate base, to the fan base, to the non-profit philanthropic world, it really, really just aligned with what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Rangers sign 2020 first-round pick Braden Schneider

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers have signed 2020 first-round pick, 19th overall, defenseman Braden Schneider to an AHL only deal.

He has a late birthday and if they would have signed him before December 31st, this entry-level contract could have slide twice. The Calgary Flames did this with Connor Zard.

Blues sign Mike Hoffman to a one-year deal

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed forward Mike Hoffman to a one-year deal with a salary cap hit of $4 million. The 30-year old Hoffman had been in camp on PTO.

Jeremy Rutherford: Do not believe that Hoffman’s deal contains any no-trade protection.

Cap Friendly: “After signing Mike Hoffman to a $4M contract, and placing De La Rose and MacEachern on waivers, our assumption is that St. Louis will submit an opening day roster of 21 players, putting them $5,450,515 over.

They’ll then place Steen on LTI tomorrow, and Tarasenko on Wednesday.”

Cap Friendly: “If our assumptions are correct it would mean that St. Louis wasn’t able to maximize Steen’s LTI relief, and would leave them with a lower capture than they probably would have liked.

However placing Tarasenko on LTI will give them much more flexibility until he’s ready to play.”