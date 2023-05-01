NHL News: Game 1/2 Schedules, Panthers Tickets, Bowness, and Bergerson

Schedule for Games 1 and 2 for the second round
NHL: The second round schedule for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers
Tuesday, May 2: 7 p.m., Florida at Toronto
Thursday, May 4: TBD, Florida at Toronto
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers / New Jersey Devils
Wednesday, May 3: TBD, New Jersey/NY Rangers at Carolina
Friday, May 5: TBD, New Jersey/NY Rangers at Carolina
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, May 2: 9:30 p.m., Seattle at Dallas
Thursday, May 4: TBD, Seattle at Dallas
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers
Wednesday, May 3: TBD, Edmonton at Vegas
Friday, May 5: TBD, Edmonton at Vegas
Florida Panthers ticket restrictions
TSN: The Panthers are attempting to keep out Maple Leafs fans from attending their home games.
“FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”
Rick Bowness is coming back
Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that Rick Bowness will return behind the bench next season.
“The job that Rick did for us in coming in and taking on this task and giving him a shot at trying to win a Stanley Cup, I thought they a great job,” Cheveldayoff said during his season-ending availability with the media at Canada Life Centre.
Is it the end of the road for Patrice Bergeron?
Ty Anderson: Bergeron said that he’s going to talk with his family and take some time before deciding on his playing future: “Right now, it’s hard to process anything. It hurts right now.”
Elliotte Friedman: Bergeron said that his injury was a herniated disc in his back.
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand embrace as the Bruins leave the ice.
Bergeron salutes the crowd in what could be his final game. pic.twitter.com/AlBvjreLV2
— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 1, 2023