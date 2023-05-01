NHL News: Game 1/2 Schedules, Panthers Tickets, Bowness, and Bergerson

Schedule for Games 1 and 2 for the second round

NHL: The second round schedule for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

Tuesday, May 2: 7 p.m., Florida at Toronto

Thursday, May 4: TBD, Florida at Toronto

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers / New Jersey Devils

Wednesday, May 3: TBD, New Jersey/NY Rangers at Carolina

Friday, May 5: TBD, New Jersey/NY Rangers at Carolina

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, May 2: 9:30 p.m., Seattle at Dallas

Thursday, May 4: TBD, Seattle at Dallas

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, May 3: TBD, Edmonton at Vegas

Friday, May 5: TBD, Edmonton at Vegas

Florida Panthers ticket restrictions

TSN: The Panthers are attempting to keep out Maple Leafs fans from attending their home games.

“FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

Rick Bowness is coming back

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that Rick Bowness will return behind the bench next season.

“The job that Rick did for us in coming in and taking on this task and giving him a shot at trying to win a Stanley Cup, I thought they a great job,” Cheveldayoff said during his season-ending availability with the media at Canada Life Centre.

Is it the end of the road for Patrice Bergeron?

Ty Anderson: Bergeron said that he’s going to talk with his family and take some time before deciding on his playing future: “Right now, it’s hard to process anything. It hurts right now.”

Elliotte Friedman: Bergeron said that his injury was a herniated disc in his back.