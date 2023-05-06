NHL News: Jack Adams, Bennet, Andersen, Hurricanes, Knies and Poitras

Jack Adams Award

NHL.com: The three Jack Adams award finalists for the coach who “contributed the most to his team’s success” are Dave Hakstol (Seattle), Jim Montgomery (Boston) and Lindy Ruff (New Jersey).

Sam Bennett fined

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting.

On Frederik Andersen over Antti Raanta

Luke DeCock: “Said this all along: Antti Raanta gave the Hurricanes the best chance to win Game 1 of the first round. Frederik Andersen gives them the best chance to win the Stanley Cup. Injury and illness pushed back his debut but it’s time to see if he can get on a heater.”

Luke DeCock: “Now, you can make the argument that it would have been better to go back to Raanta and Freddie in games 3-4. But Raanta excels at coming in cold, and Freddie can’t go on a run unless he gets that chance.”

Hurricanes scoring

The @Canes fans at PNC Arena have been treated to a pair of high-scoring performances to start the Second Round of the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs, outscoring the Devils 11-2.#NHLStats: https://t.co/UpLF92jx42 pic.twitter.com/lRzoZetTaD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 6, 2023

Matthew Knies out with a concussion

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Matthew Knies will at least be out for Games 3 and 4 with a concussion and will be day-to-day after that.

“I’d say unlikely to return to the series. We’ll give him some time to recover and see how that goes.

“Matthew has proven to improve the depth of our team, and we believe we’re a better team when he’s in. All that said, we were a very good team before he arrived on scene here. So, we’ll make some adjustments according, but we’ve got full confidence in our group.”

Sam Bennett did not receive any supplementary discipline for the incident.

The Bruins sign Matthew Poitras

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins sign 2022 second-round pick Matthew Poitras to a three-year entry-level deal with an $870,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $950,000.

$775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP bonus and $82,500 in the minors.