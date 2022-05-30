NHL News: Jason Spezza, Calle Rosen, Sean Monahan, OEL, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Jason Spezza retires

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement from hockey and will join the Leafs front office immediately.

Jonas Siegel: A statement from Spezza.

“I love hockey. Since the age of three, I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream and do what I love for so many years. I eat, sleep, dream hockey and it’s always been there for me. There are too many people to thank individually but I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hockey Canada for their support and belief in me as a player and person. To my teammates, coaches, support staff, trainers and equipment staff – a heartful thank you for everything. Through countless hours at the rink – whether on the ice or with those behind the scenes – I have been so fortunate to have forged friendships for life.”

David Alter: Spezza on the feeling he had on the exact moment he decided to retire: “I still don’t know if I’ve come to grips with it…”

Lance Hornby: Spezza said it was really hard being a healthy scratch: “I’m a pretty realistic guy. I knew it wouldn’t last forever. You don’t want to over-stay your welcome. I didn’t want to take advantage of that. If I can’t contribute every night then (it’s time)”

Luke Fox: GM Dubas said that Spezza will take the next 13-14 working in different areas before deciding on what area to specialize in. Dubas thinks he’ll end up in player development.

Rosen clears waivers

Cap Friendly: St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen clears waivers.

Monahan recovering faster from hip surgery

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that forward Sean Monahan is five to six weeks ahead of where he was after his last hip surgery. Monahan had surgery back in April.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson fractured his foot at the World Hockey Championships. He’ll have four to six weeks of recovery.

A tale of two Hurricanes