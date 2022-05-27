NHL News: Krug, Point, Martinook, Andersen, Blais, Durzi, Zavgorodny, and Karlsson

Krug out this series

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was one of two players on the ice yesterday.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube said that there is no chance that Krug will play in Game 6 or Game 7 if there is one.

Point is not close but it’s possible he could return at some point

Joe Smith: It’s not sounding like Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is close to returning to the lineup. Forward Alex Killorn was saying they are motivated to play as long as they can so Point might be able to return. Killorn added: “We understand that’s a possibility.”

Martinook back in and Andersen taking some shots again

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook returned to the lineup.

Colin Stephenson: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice towards the end of the Hurricanes morning skate and was taking a few shots.

Blais on the ice, Goodrow wasn’t

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais was on the ice yesterday for the optional morning skate in a no-contact jersey. Forward Barclay Goodrow wasn’t on the ice.

Durzi has shoulder surgery

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi had shoulder surgery in Thursday. He is expected to be ready by the start of next season.

Dmitry Zavgorodny on waivers

Elliott Friedman: The Calgary Flames have placed forward Dmitry Zavgorodny on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The Canucks sign Linus Karlsson

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed forward Linus Karlsson to a two-year, entry-level contract. GM Patrik Allvin on Karlsson.

“He is a good goal scorer who plays a solid two-way game, and he is coming off an impressive rookie season in Sweden. We look forward to seeing him develop his game in North America.”

He was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2018 NHL draft. He was acquired by the Canucks in 2019.

The Islanders sign Ruslan Iskhakov

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed 2018 second-round pick, 43rd overall, forward Ruslan Iskhakov to a two-year, entry-level contract with an $855,000 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 performance bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 performance bonus and $70,000 in the minors.