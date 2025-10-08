NHL News: Kyle Connor Signs Eight-Year Extension with Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets and forward Kyle Connor have agreed to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension carrying an AAV of $12 million.

Some early chatter this gets done today at 8x$12M ($96M total), structured nicely for Connor. https://t.co/u7ti3UvdDW — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 8, 2025

This is the richest contract in Winnipeg Jets franchise history, whether it was version 1 or version 2 that came from Atlanta.

To put this into context, as Frank Seravalli of Victory Plus TV and B/R Ice said, Connor is making $14 million less than what the entire Jets franchise was purchased in Atlanta for $110 million.

Huge piece of business done as @DarrenDreger reports #nhljets signed Kyle Connor to 8-year, $96 million extension. It’s the richest deal in franchise history – by nearly $37 million. For context, 14 years ago the entire Jets franchise was purchased in Atlanta for $110 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 8, 2025

Kyle Connor is also the first Winnipeg Jets player, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, to receive multiple seasons of signing bonus money along with a full no-movement clause. As he put it, these are steps the organization has never taken before.

Even with the Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck signing the same extensions a couple of seasons ago, neither man got a full no-movement clause for the entire contract, and neither got a signing bonus. Both Hellebuyck and Scheifele’s contracts go from a full no-movement clause after three seasons to a 10-team no-trade from years four through seven.

So what Kyle Connor got is historic. Connor is also getting the same AAV $12 million as Mitch Marner with the Vegas Golden Knights and Mikko Rantanen with the Dallas Stars. This seems to be the going rate for wingers. However, Kirill Kaprizov‘s $17 million per season helped bump up the price for Kyle Connor.

Connor is one of the elite scoring wingers in the NHL. The Jets knew they had to pay him to keep his services. The narratives are changing about players wanting to play in Canadian markets, especially out west.

Kyle Connor signs the richest deal in Jets history after a career year. Good for him and good for the Jets retaining him. pic.twitter.com/88JGafOAM9 — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) October 8, 2025

Last season with the Winnipeg Jets, he posted a career high of 97 points (41 goals and 56 assists). For his career, the 17th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft has recorded 582 points (284 goals and 298 assists) over nine seasons in the NHL. He has hit the 40-goal mark twice, including a career high of 47 goals in the 2021-22 season.

In 58 playoff games for the Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor has 49 points (20 goals and 29 assists).

This is a nice piece of business here for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets. Now eyes turn to what happens with the rest of the market, including Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings, Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres, Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers, Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche, Patrik Laine of the Montreal Canadiens, as well as Jack Eichel with the Vegas Golden Knights.

