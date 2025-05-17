NHL News: Mattias Ekholm, Calvin Pickard, Matthew Knies, and Jamie Benn Fined

Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard will miss the start of the next round

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekhalm and goaltender Calvin Pickard will miss the start of the Eastern Conference Finals with either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that Ekholm will miss the first two games but could be ready at some point in the series. They are hopeful that Pickard gets clearance at some point in the series as well.

Matthew Knies’ status for Game 7 is up in the air

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he isn’t sure if forward Matthew Knies is going to be able to go in Game 7 on Sunday. Berube didn’t say what the injury was.

He was injured in the second period after taking a reverse hit from Niko Mikkola. He stayed in the game, but he was labouring and was only on the ice for 13:01.

The Edmonton Oilers Depth Are Carrying Them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Knies is in some discomfort on the bench after this reverse hit pic.twitter.com/XPOYYi5JTu — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 17, 2025

Jamie Benn fined

TSN: The NHL department of player safety fined Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn $5,000 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele on Thursday.

Jamie Benn is the cleanest captain in the league if this happens you better reflect on what you did to make him do that … pic.twitter.com/bGzqd2Ms3J — D (@dealARTnotDRUGS) May 16, 2025

