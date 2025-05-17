NHL InjuriesNHL News

NHL News: Mattias Ekholm, Calvin Pickard, Matthew Knies, and Jamie Benn Fined

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard will miss the start of the next round. Matthew Knies status for Game 7 up in the air. Jamie Benn fined.
May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) moves the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) during the first period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard will miss the start of the next round

TSN: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekhalm and goaltender Calvin Pickard will miss the start of the Eastern Conference Finals with either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that Ekholm will miss the first two games but could be ready at some point in the series. They are hopeful that Pickard gets clearance at some point in the series as well.

Matthew Knies’ status for Game 7 is up in the air

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he isn’t sure if forward Matthew Knies is going to be able to go in Game 7 on Sunday. Berube didn’t say what the injury was.

He was injured in the second period after taking a reverse hit from Niko Mikkola. He stayed in the game, but he was labouring and was only on the ice for 13:01.

The Edmonton Oilers Depth Are Carrying Them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jamie Benn fined

TSN: The NHL department of player safety fined Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn $5,000 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele on Thursday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

Offer Sheet Compensation

<$1.54M no comp
$1.54M – $2.34M: 3rd
$2.34M – $4.68M: 2nd
$4.68M – $7.02M: 1st, 3rd
$7.02M – $9.36M: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$9.36M – $11.7M: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$11.7M+: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st,

2024-25 Critical Dates

June 1-7: NHL Scouting Combine (Buffalo, NY)
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency