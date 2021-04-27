NHL News: McDavid, DeBrusk, Kassian, Rantanen, and Grubauer

McDavid hits 80 points, can he get to 100?

NHL Public Relations: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has hit the 80 point plateau after 46 games.

Greg Wyshynski: “Connor McDavid’s 1.76 PPG in 46 games is the best since Mario Lemieux’s 1.77 PPG over 43 games in 2000-01. Some context:

2020-21 NHL avg. save %: .908

2000-01 NHL avg. save %: .903

2020-21 NHL avg. PK %: 79.8

2000-01 NHL avg PK %: 83.4″

Mike Kelly: “Crazy to think Mario did it coming out of a 3-year retirement and jumping into the league halfway through the year. Hey, I’m back and still way better than everyone.”

DeBrusk not in the lineup

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk will not be in the lineup tonight. Coach Bruce Cassidy on DeBrusk: “We need a higher compete level. … It’s not about individual stats. You need to help this team win.”

Kassian eligible for the playoffs

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers have put forward Zack Kassian on the LTIR retroactive to April 22nd. He’s eligible to come off the LTIR on May 15th, with the playoffs set to begin on May 16th.

Forward Jujhar Khaira is also currently out, leaving the Oilers without two physical presences for now.

Rantanen and Grubauer not ready yet

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Mikko Rantanen won’t join the team in Vegas for their game on Wednesday. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer likely isn’t an option either. The Avs are flying to Vegas tonight.

COVID list

TSN: The NHL COVID protocol related absence list as of April 26th.

Anaheim Ducks – Adam Henrique

New Jersey Devils – P.K. Subban and Jonas Siegenthaler